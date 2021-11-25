3 men in custody after woman shot in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman was shot Thursday in Lincoln Park and three men are in custody, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Lincoln Ave.

The woman was outside when she got into a verbal altercation with three unknown men. According to police, one of the men displayed a handgun and fired shots, striking the woman in the arm.

The woman was transported in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The three men were placed into custody. The shooting is under investigation.

