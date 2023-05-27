CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a vehicle approached them and opened fire in Auburn Gresham shortly before noon Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue around 11:58 a.m. and when they arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, while a 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm and a 55-year-old man was shot in the back. The 26-year-old self-transported to Stroger Hospital, while the 34-year-old and the 55-year-old were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All three men are listed as being in good condition.

According to police, initial investigations showed an unidentified vehicle approached the group in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue and opened fire in their direction before fleeing the scene.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.