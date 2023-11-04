CHICAGO — Three men were found shot dead in the Brighton Park neighborhood overnight.

Police responded to fired shots near the 3100 block of West 39th Place where they found a red dodge SUV occupied by two men who were unresponsive.

One victim who seemed to be between the ages of 20 to 30 was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim was found with multiple gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A third victim, a 19-year-old, was found near the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators went through the vehicle and alley looking for evidence, relatives of the victims came to the scene and told officers two of the young men were best friends who had known each other since childhood.

Identities of the victims have not been released yet and circumstances that led up to the shooting are still unclear.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.