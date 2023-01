CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side.

At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 53-year-old woman.

All face charges of vehicular armed carjacking. Additionally, Johnson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

They are due in bond court on Monday.