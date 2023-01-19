CHICAGO — Three men were attacked outside of a restaurant in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call of a person stabbed and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the parking lot of a restaurant. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police found two other men were with injuries to the elbow and wrist. They were transported to local hospitals in good condition.

According to police, the incident initially started as a verbal altercation between the men and an unidentified man when he produced a sharp object and stabbed one of them. The other two men attempted to get involved but were injured in the altercation.

The man then fled the scene on foot and there is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the inicdent.