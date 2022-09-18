CHICAGO — Four people were shot and killed in overnight shootings in the Chicago area.

Two men, 32 and 27, were standing on a porch at the 200 block of E. 113th Street around 10:06 p.m. Saturday night when two other men fired shots at them. The 27-year-old was transported to Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The 32 year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and police are currently still investigating.

A man was standing on the sidewalk of 1200 block of South Plymouth Court in South Loop around 12:46 a.m. Sunday morning when shots were fired. He sustained gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no more information provided and police are still investigating.

Two men were sitting in a car at the 3600 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning when someone in a grey jeep fired shots. An 18-year-old man sitting in the car was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old man sitting in the car was also transported to the the hospital but in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

A 20-year-old was standing on the street near the 5700 block of West Race Avenue around 3:21 a.m. Sunday morning with a group of people when someone in a grey SUV fired shots. The person was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, there were over 15 people shot in overnight shootings. All incidents are being investigated by police.