3 killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — Twenty-six people were wounded and three people were killed in weekend violence across Chicago.

On Friday night just before 11 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the 12400 block of South Parnell in Pullman. He died the next day.

Early Saturday evening, a 33-year-old man was shot several times and killed under a viaduct in the 8100 lock of South Anthony in Avalon Park.

On Sunday night at around 6:30 p.m., another man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot and killed in the 8700 block of Saginaw. Earlier that day, two men were shot in River North — at Huron and Wells.

During his weekly Monday news conference, Supt. Brown announced an expansion of a program for those who are arrested on drug offenses. CPD is partnering with Thresholds Community Health to divert narcotics arrests into a rehab program, instead of sending them to jail.

And once again — police urged members of the community to come forward with tips to solve crimes involving gun violence.

“Anonymous tips can receive an award of up to $15,000 if their information leads to charges and conviction,” Supt. Brown said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.