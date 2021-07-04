3 killed, 13 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 16 people were shot overnight in Chicago heading into Independence Day, with three of the victims dying from their injuries.
- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was in a basement in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. when he sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. The boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and a firearm was discovered outside the residence. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 23-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue at approximately 9:35 p.m. when several shots were fired. The man was struck to the shoulder and collapsed to the ground shortly after. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and no available description of the perpetrator. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was outside in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy approached him at gunpoint and demanded personal belongings. The victim lunged towards the perpetrator’s weapon, leading the gun to discharge during the struggle. The perpetrator was struck once in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 19-year-old man was shot to death on the border of the city’s East Garfield Park and Near West Side neighborhoods Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in a car in the 2600 block of West Van Buren Street just after 11 p.m. when several shots were fired, striking the victim. The victim was struck five times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Four people were shot near the border of the city’s Auburn Gresham and Washington Heights neighborhoods Saturday night, according to police. Police said a group of men were standing outside in the 1000 block of West 89th Street just before 11:50 p.m. when an unknown occupant of a car drove past their location and opened fire. A 51-year-old man was struck three times in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 50-year-old man was struck in the backside and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 49-year-old man was struck three times throughout the body and was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition. A 40-year-old man was struck to the shoulder and was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 46-year-old woman was shot during a domestic incident in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in a domestic-related argument with a relative inside a residential building in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue at approximately 12:02 a.m. when she was shot in the arm. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. Her relative, an adult man, was placed into custody at the scene and charges are pending.
- A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 10500 block of South Maryland Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim said he did not know where the shots came from and self-transported to Trinity Hospital where he is in good condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Three people were shot in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said a 22-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were outside in the 2800 block of West Belden Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. when two unknown men shot in their direction and fled the scene. The man was struck once in the left chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 22-year-old woman was struck to the right thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition. The 30-year-old woman self-transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Two women were shot near the border of the city’s Englewood and West Englewood neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said two women were standing outside among a group in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place at approximately 1:33 a.m. when they each were shot by an unknown perpetrator. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the hip and a 29-year-old woman was struck to the shoulder. Both women were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. Police said they believe the women were not the intended targets.
- An adult man was shot to death in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking across the street in the 200 block of West Division Street just before 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man walked towards the victim. The two men exchanged words before the victim was shot and the perpetrator fled the scene. The victim was struck to the torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. No further information is available and the shooting is under investigation.