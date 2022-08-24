CHICAGO — Four people were shot Wednesday in front of Carl Schurz High School.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee and Addison on the report of multiple people shot.

Chicago fire officials transported three juvenile victims with gunshot wounds to various hospitals. Two were transported in serious condition and one was transported in good condition.

An adult was also shot and transported in fair condition.

SkyCam9 was over the scene that showed crime tape in the intersection directly in front of the school’s sign.

CPS started school on Monday and would not confirm, citing privacy, if the juveniles were students or not.

They released the following statement and said the school did go into lockdown.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is working closely with Chicago Police Department (CPD) as we respond to a shooting near one of our high schools, just prior to the school’s dismissal bell. The school went on a lockdown while the CPD responded and that lockdown has since been lifted and students have been released. We will communicate any additional information with the school community. Our thoughts are with those individuals injured in this incident.

