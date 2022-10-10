CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp.

According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed for several hours for an investigation, but reopened around 6 a.m. Monday.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. No further information have been provided at this time.

ISP is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.