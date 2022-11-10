CHICAGO — Three people are injured after a shooting near a McDonald’s Thursday afternoon in Roseland, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near South Lafayette Avenue and West 95th Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two men in their 30’s were taken to a hospital. One man is in serious/critical condition and one man is in traumatic arrest.

A woman in her late-40’s was taken to another hospital in serious condition, according to the fire department.

A bullet hole in the window of the McDonald’s could be seen from Skycam 9.

Additional details, including the identity of the person who was killed, haven’t been released at this time.