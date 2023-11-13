CHICAGO — Three men were hospitalized on Monday evening after a shooting on the city’s South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street in Grand Crossing.

Police say three men, a 36-year-old, a 62-year-old and a 66-year-old, were standing outside in the area when they were all shot by an unknown individual.

Officers say the three men were all then taken to the hospital in good condition and an investigation is underway.

According to police, it is currently unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.