3 injured, 2 in critical condition following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were shot and two are critically injured following a shooting in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Three men were standing on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 7:25 p.m. when occupants inside a grey Jeep and blue Acura SUV opened fire, striking the victims.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man was struck in the right arm and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the head and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.