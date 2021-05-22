3 injured, 2 in critical condition following South Side shooting

Chicago Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO Three people were shot and two are critically injured following a shooting in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Three men were standing on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 7:25 p.m. when occupants inside a grey Jeep and blue Acura SUV opened fire, striking the victims.

  • A 46-year-old man was struck in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
  • A 50-year-old man was struck in the right arm and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
  • A 30-year-old man was struck in the head and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News