CHICAGO — Five people were shot and two have been pronounced dead in overnight shootings in Chicago.

Police say a 27-year-old man was standing outside his car near the 8200 block of South Mozart Street in Ashburn around 11:12 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan exited and began to fire shots. The man was shot in the left thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another police report stated a 32-year-old man was also sitting in his car in the Little Italy neighborhood around 1:42 a.m. when two men approached him and fired shots into his car. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground in the Rogers Park neighborhood with gunshot wounds to the left leg and chest. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was also pronounced dead.

A man who police says to be in his early 20s walked himself to Saint Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Police say he was very uncooperative but remains in good condition.

According to additional police reports, a 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near the 1800 block of South Blue Island on the Lower West Side when an unknown man approached him from behind and shot him in the head. He remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

There is no one in custody but police are actively investigating each incident.