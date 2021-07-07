3 injured, 1 critically in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night, leaving one of the victims in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a 24-year-old woman, 27-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were near the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Lake Street at approximately 7:28 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 24-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the thigh and is in an unknown condition.

The 27-year-old woman was struck to the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The 35-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

