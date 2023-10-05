CHICAGO — Three people are in custody after a Chicago police squad vehicle was hit with gunfire on the city’s South Side.

Police said officers responded to a ShotShotter alert around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Elizabeth.

Upon arrival, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from an unknown direction. According to police, one of the rounds penetrated through the windshield of a responding officers’ vehicle.

Officers on scene saw people running southbound from the scene and into a residence in the 4800 block of South Elizabeth.

Police said three people were detained.

One officer was transported to a nearby hospital for minor lacerations from shattered glass and is in good condition.

According to police, officers did not discharge their weapons.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.