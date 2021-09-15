3 hurt in South Austin drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning on the city’s West Side.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of W. Washington in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

Three people were standing in an alleyway when police said someone in a silver sedan opened fire and drove away.

One woman was shot in the leg, a man was shot in the foot, and another in the arm. All three shooting victims are in fair condition.

Chicago police are still investigating and no one is in custody.