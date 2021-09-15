3 hurt in South Austin drive-by shooting, police say

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning on the city’s West Side.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of W. Washington in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. 

Three people were standing in an alleyway when police said someone in a silver sedan opened fire and drove away. 

One woman was shot in the leg, a man was shot in the foot, and another in the arm. All three shooting victims are in fair condition. 

Chicago police are still investigating and no one is in custody. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News