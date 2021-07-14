3 hurt after drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Shore

CHICAGO – Three people were shot in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night. All three are expected to be OK.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of E. 71st, according to police. Investigators say, three men, age 32, 53, and 64, were on the sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant from within fired shots.

All three men were struck to the leg, with the 53-year-old male victim additionally struck to the arm.

All three male victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in good condition.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

