1 shot, 2 injured after Dan Ryan shooting, crash

CHICAGO — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened on I-94 near 55th Street just after 2 a.m. Friday. A man suffered a suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Two women were taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

All three people who were hospitalized were in the same car. Their conditions are unknown. Police said their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

All southbound lanes from 47th Street to Garfield Avenue were closed but were reopened around 4 a.m.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.