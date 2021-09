CHICAGO — Three dogs are missing after a transport van Dogaholics transport van was carjacked Thursday afternoon.

The grooming and boarding company located at Southport and Addison said their van was carjacked from behind in an alley near the store.

The missing dogs are named Keith, Pappy and Stella.

Dogaholics said the missing van is a white Nissan NV 2500 cargo van with the license plate number 1781495B

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.