CHICAGO — A woman is dead following a South Side shooting and two others are critically injured, including the suspect who suffered a self-inflicted wound.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said a 32-year-old and 53-year-old woman were inside a residence when the 32-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with a 34-year-old man.

According to police, the man pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 32-year-old’s direction, striking both women multiple times in the abdomen.

The man then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Both women were transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 32-year-old was pronounced dead.

The man was also transported to U of C and is in critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.