CHICAGO — Police say three officers were taken to the hospital after they were bitten by dogs in West Garfield Park on Sunday.

According to police, it happened while officers were conducting an investigation in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue just after 11:20 a.m.

Police say during the investigation, a woman attempted to intervene. During the encounter, two dogs were let loose by an unknown individual. The dogs then allegedly bit three of the officers, before an officer shot one of the dogs.

The three officers were taken to the hospital in good condition, police say.

The condition of the dog who was shot is currently unclear, according to police.

Officers say one woman is in custody, however, it is unclear how she was involved.

Anyone with information on the attack can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.