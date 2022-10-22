CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after attempting to conduct a traffic in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood when the car struck him and fled.

Three police officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue around 9:37 p.m. Friday night when the car reversed and struck one of the officers.

The driver fled and struck a parked car and then attempted to flee on foot.

The individual was caught at the 900 block of West School Street and taken into custody.

Two other officers were injured during the foot pursuit and all three officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details and charges are pending.