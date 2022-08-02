CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.

Police followed them to an apartment in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue on the South Side.

After around six hours, Chicago SWAT made entry into the residence at around 2:30 a.m.

Two men were arrested and are facing weapons charges. A woman was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice.

Police recovered one rifle, five handguns, narcotics, fake ID’s and fake credit cards. Over $32,000 in cash was also seized.