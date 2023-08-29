CHICAGO — Three people were arrested after an armed robbery led to a crash on the city’s Northwest Side.

The suspects allegedly were in a white SUV, which is a similar description of a getaway vehicle used in robberies over the weekend.

Chicago police have not released many details of the suspects who were arrested just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the Bucktown neighborhood. The three suspects robbed a 51-year-old woman on the 2000 block of Mozart before crashing the white SUV.

Police have not said if the suspects are connected to the carjacking that happened Sunday night on the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. In that incident, a woman’s white SUV was stolen and possibly used in another robbery that left a woman in the hospital.

Over the weekend, multiple robberies took place in the city’s West Town and Bucktown neighborhoods.

One of the incidents happened at the Illinois Auto Repair Shop off of Saint Louis Avenue.

WGN spoke to 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespak about the string of robberies. He said softer punishments for crimes have led to more violence.

Again, police have not confirmed any connection between these robberies. An investigation is ongoing.