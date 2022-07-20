CHICAGO — Police are investigating three armed robberies across Chicago overnight.

The first incident happened in the 400 block of East Ohio Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman when three other men exited a white sedan. The men took the 26-year-old’s wallet and phone at gunpoint, the struck him in the face before fleeing. The man was not injured.

The second incident happened in the 1700 block of North Clybourn around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a man was standing on the sidewalk when five men exited a white sedan. The group took the man’s phone and wallet at gunpoint, then fled the scene. The man was not injured.

A third incident happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of West Division. Police said a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when three men exited a white sedan and took the man’s phone at gunpoint, then fled. The man was not injured.

Police have not confirmed whether the three robberies are connected.

No one is in custody in the incidents. Area Three detectives are investigating.