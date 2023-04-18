CHICAGO — A second 14-year-old boy is charged in the death of a Governors State University graduate student who police said was shot and killed during a robbery near a Walmart on the city’s South Side in January.

The male juvenile was arrested Monday in the 1200 block of W. 83rd St. in connection with the shooting death of international student Devsish Nanpedu.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 14, charged in shooting death of Governors State University graduate student

According to police, on Jan. 22, 23-year-old Nanpedu and another man were approached by two juveniles who demanded their personal belongings in the 8400 block of S. Holland in Princeton Park, near Walmart.

Nanpedu and the man complied but were shot, police added. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where Nanpedu later died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for the university called the incident “a tragic loss of life for his family and the GSU community.”

The 14-year-old is charged with three felony counts of murder, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.