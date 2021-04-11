29-year-old woman killed, 1 other injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was killed and a 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the women were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue at approximately 9:05 p.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain.

The 29-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds to the back and each arm. She was listed in critical condition prior to transport to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the lower right leg and was in stable condition before transport to Mount Sinai Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.