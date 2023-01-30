CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting.

The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan when an unknown suspect approached and began firing shots into the vehicle.

The woman was shot in the back and was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.