29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting.

Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a parked car. Police said video footage shows two men approaching her car before the shooting.

Patrick was also the mother of a 9-year-old girl.

Hours later, two 14-year-old boys were shot and killed in separate shootings.

Authorities are not releasing video footage of Patrick’s homicide at this time. Through the crime reward tip line at 833-408-0069, police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her death. Anyone can also place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.