29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting.

Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a parked car. Police said video footage shows two men approaching her car before the shooting.

Patrick was also the mother of a 9-year-old girl.

Hours later, two 14-year-old boys were shot and killed in separate shootings.

Authorities are not releasing video footage of Patrick’s homicide at this time. Through the crime reward tip line at 833-408-0069, police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her death. Anyone can also place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News