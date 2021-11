CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood community area Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man was driving in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 71st Street at approximately 6 p.m. when a car pulled up behind him and two occupants inside exited and opened fire through the car’s rear window.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.