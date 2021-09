CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was walking in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a white vehicle drove by and an occupant inside opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.