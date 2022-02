Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Wicker Park early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a business in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 5:08 a.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right eye from an unknown gunman.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.