29-year-old man killed in West Side crash

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

CHICAGO A 29-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 30s was injured in a crash in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a white Audi S8 was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Homan Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. when it struck a Polaris auto cycle that was headed southbound on Homan.

The three unknown occupants of the Audi exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

The 29-year-old man who was the driver of the Polaris was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman who was his passenger was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A silver Nissan Sentra was also rear-ended by the Audi in the crash, with the driver of that car, a man of an unknown age being transported to Norwegian Hospital for a minor ankle injury.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News