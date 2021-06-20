29-year-old man killed in West Side crash

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 30s was injured in a crash in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a white Audi S8 was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Homan Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. when it struck a Polaris auto cycle that was headed southbound on Homan.

The three unknown occupants of the Audi exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

The 29-year-old man who was the driver of the Polaris was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman who was his passenger was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A silver Nissan Sentra was also rear-ended by the Audi in the crash, with the driver of that car, a man of an unknown age being transported to Norwegian Hospital for a minor ankle injury.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.