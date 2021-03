CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was walking in the 6600 block of South Union Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a gunshot wound the leg.

The man did not see where the shots came from and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.