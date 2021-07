CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in an alley in the 8800 block of South Escanaba Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation and there is currently no description of the perpetrator available.