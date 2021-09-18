29-year-old man critically injured in Lakeview stabbing; suspect in custody

CHICAGO A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in Lakeview Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man walked into the 19th District police station in the 800 block of West Addison Street at approximately 3:03 a.m. after sustaining a deep stab wound to the chest. The man was in a physical altercation with another man when he sustained the wound.

A description of the suspect was provided, and the suspect was located shortly thereafter and placed into custody. A knife was recovered from the suspect.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Charges are pending against the suspect.

