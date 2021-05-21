29-year-old man charged in connection with assaults, attempted carjacking in Loop

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and faces several felony charges in connection to a series of violent incidents in the Loop Thursday morning, according to police.

Torey M. Jones, of the 4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue, was arrested Thursday following a series of incidents in which he assaulted a 19-year-old woman with a rifle, pointed a gun and attempted to drag a 30-year-old woman from her car and pointed a gun at a Chicago police officer.

Jones faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Jones was arrested in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday and is due in bond court on Saturday.