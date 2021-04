CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 97th Place at approximately 12:03 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

The man was struck in the left leg and left arm and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.