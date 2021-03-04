28-year-old woman shot in Gresham

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman was shot while trying to visit a friend in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the woman was on the 8300 block of South Green Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday visiting a friend at an apartment buildi ng when two men started arguing with her in the hallway.

The woman decided to leave the bulding and the two men followed her. The woman started to run and the men started chasing her. The men started shooting her as she entered her car.

The woman was struck in the buttocks and drove herself to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

No one has been taken into custody. The incident is ongoing.