CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Austin community area Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was leaving a residence in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 7:10 p.m. when witnesses heard gunshots.

The man was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.