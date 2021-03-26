28-year-old man charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection to North Side rape

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man has been charged with two felonies in connection to a rape in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on March 21, according to police.

Antoine Jackson, 28, of the 2300 block of South Western Avenue was identified as the perpetrator that sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman in the 3200 block of North Kenmore Avenue last Sunday.

Jackson was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 7500 block of South Stewart Avenue and was placed into custody without incident. Jackson was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon and one felony count of kidnapping.

Jackson is due in Central Bond Court on Saturday.