CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit.

The woman self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown and under investigation. No one is in custody.