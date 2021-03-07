27-year-old woman injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in a car with a group of people in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 3:00 a.m. Sunday when she heard shots and felt pain.

The woman said she did not know where the shots came from and was transported by friends to Stroger Hospital where she is in fair condition.

No one is custody and the incident is under investigation.