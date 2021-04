CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was stabbed and beaten in the city’s South Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The man was walking on the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when several men began to beat and stab him, according to police.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds on his chest.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.