27-year-old man stabbed at Belmont Red Line station; suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was injured in a stabbing at the Belmont Red Line station in Lakeview early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was on a Red Line train when he noticed two men arguing. The man then exited the train alongside one of the men involved in the argument.

As the 27-year-old man attempted to walk past him on the platform, he was stabbed in the hand before the perpetrator fled the scene.

The perpetrator was later stopped nearby and placed into custody after a positive ID and the recovery of a knife. He was transported to the 19th District and charges are pending.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

