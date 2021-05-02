27-year-old man killed, another man critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and a 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the two men were outside in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street at approximately 11:58 p.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain.

The 30-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was listed in critical condition following transport to St. Bernard Hospital.

The 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the hip, shoulder and buttocks and was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.