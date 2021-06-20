27-year-old man critically injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday morning in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue just after 6:40 a.m. when an occupant inside a blue sedan fired several shots towards him.

The man was struck several times to the torso and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The perpetrator fled southbound on Winchester.

The shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody.