27-year-old Chicago man charged in shooting of Oak Park police officer

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of an Oak Park police officer during a traffic stop on Thursday near the Eisenhower Expressway, according to police.

Enrique R. Rosa, 27, of the 2200 block of West Monroe Street, was charged Friday night with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Rosa was wounded when the officer returned fire, and remains hospitalized at Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A bond hearing for Rosa is scheduled for Sunday at the Criminal Court Building in Chicago. He faces up to eight years in prison for each count of attempted murder and a minimum of six years in prison for the count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.