26-year-old woman shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Chicago Lawn community area early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was standing outside of a residential building in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Street just before 12:45 a.m. when two unknown men approached on foot and opened fire, striking her in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was standing next to a 29-year-old man when she was shot, who may have been the intended target in the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by Area One detectives.

The perpetrators were described as Black men approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing all black clothing.